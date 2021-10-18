-
After two years of construction, the City of Lafayette held the opening ceremony for the new Loeb Stadium on Wednesday. Lafayette said farewell to the old…
-
As construction crews near the halfway point of Lafayette’s Combined Sewer Overflow project, they’re finishing off some big elements. Friday, the city…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, a study shows more housing units will be needed in the downtown Lafayette area in the next few years to meet demand—and…
-
It’s always frustrating when looking for a parking spot on a crowded street to notice that one more might have been available had another driver not taken…
-
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski’s says his city’s crime ebbed in 2016.During his annual State of the City address Monday night, Roswarski said crime fell…
-
The lead architect of Tippecanoe County’s proposed needle exchange program says he hopes to work through multiple problems simultaneously in 2017.County…
-
It’s been a week Democrats in Tippecanoe County and around the state would like to forget.But pundits say there’s not much of a left-leaning pipeline of…
-
Several Indiana cities -- including Hobert, Muncie and Lafayette -- that had expected to earn revenue from advertising appearing on city-owned trash cans…
-
Earlier this week, the Lafayette City Council passed a controversial ordinance amendment offering additional protections to transgender residents.But…
-
The discussion about how to replace Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium began in earnest this week with a debate between citizens over prospective design plans.The…