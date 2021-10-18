-
The Biden administration is officially ending the work requirements in Indiana’s Medicaid program.The requirements had not been in effect for months due…
-
The Biden administration appears to have begun the process of rolling back Medicaid work requirements. But some worry this may mean conservative states…
-
Hoosiers with private insurance pay more for hospital care than residents in 44 other states.A new study out Friday by the RAND Corporation — a…
-
In Indiana, seven federal criminal investigations have uncovered over $1 million in Medicaid fraud, leading to the indictment of 15 individuals and two...
-
The House Republicans’ replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act—otherwise known as Obamacare—would gradually phase out enrollment in Medicaid…
-
Home health providers appear to have successfully lobbied the state not to lower their Medicaid reimbursement rates.In May, the Indiana Family and Social…
-
Indiana adolescents participate in Medicaid and children’s health programs at a significantly lower rate than their younger counterparts, according to…
-
A new report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute finds 87 percent of Medicaid-eligible children in Indiana have health…
-
The Indiana Department of Correction says it has reached a milestone by enrolling thousands of released offenders in HIP 2.0 and Medicaid. A state law…
-
The Indiana Youth Institute reports that more than half of Hoosier children have a history of tooth decay in their permanent teeth, and a recent federal…