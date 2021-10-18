-
Indiana will make it easier to get one drug over the counter and harder to get some others, as it tries to get the upper hand against drug abuse.Gov. Mike…
House and Senate lawmakers overwhelming approved bills Wednesday that give pharmacists a bigger role in helping stem the state’s meth cooking crisis. The…
There are three bills in the House Public Health Committee that aim to address Indiana’s meth problem by regulating the sale of pseudoephedrine, a cold…
A proposal to make some cold remedies prescription-only is taking a back seat, with a Senate committee instead endorsing a pair of less stringent…
Several bills pending in the 2016 General Assembly aim to put an end to meth labs in the state.One proposal classifies drugs containing pseudoephedrine –…
Republican State Senators say legislation they’re proposing to put certain cold medicines behind the counter is a balanced solution to help solve…
A discussion of how to bring Indiana's meth trade under control will include not only a long-running prescription debate, but consideration of harsher…
Police and prosecutors are renewing a call to require a prescription for cold remedies containing psuedoephedrine.The decongestant is a key ingredient in…
Legislative leaders say they‘re ready to support requiring prescriptions for cold remedies such as Sudafed, to prevent drug dealers from using it to make…