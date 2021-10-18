-
West Lafayette officials have postponed the sale of a vacant lot on Salisbury Street, just south of Sycamore Lane.Metronet bid a little more than $27,000…
-
A process to bring a fiber optic network to homes and businesses in West Lafayette is taking another step forward.The city’s Economic Development…
-
The effort to run a fiber optic network to every home and business in Lafayette and parts of Tippecanoe County has taken a significant step forward.…
-
A feasibility study indicates a proposed fiber optic network for Lafayette and West Lafayette would be profitable.That’s according to Metronet officials,…
-
Lafayette is setting up a Tax Increment Financing District to help a roughly $40-million project get off the ground.The city’s Redevelopment Commission…
-
The city of West Lafayette is moving forward with plans for a fiber optic network.However the details of the project have changed.Initially Metronet…
-
The city of West Lafayette is a little closer to endorsing a proposed fiber optic network throughout the county.The Redevelopment Commission has given its…