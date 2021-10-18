Michael Hicks

-
A Ball State University economic forecast says the United States has fully recovered from the Great Recession and growth is coming. The annual prediction…
-
A Ball State University economist predicts the U.S. economy will grow about 2.2-percent next year. The annual forecast is lower than in previous years,…
-
Mayors and city leaders boast about their economic benefits, but a new study says TIF Districts may not be all they're touted to be. Ball State University…
-
Allowing same-sex couples to marry could provide a $39 million boost to Indiana’s economy in the next three years. That’s according to a recent report…
-
Indiana added 5,300 private sector jobs last month, and its unemployment rate dropped for the fourth straight month to 8.2% in March, its lowest level in…