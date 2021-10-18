Mid-America Sound Corporation

-
The state's highest court says Indiana is not liable for the damages assessed to Mid-America Sound, the company that provided the stage rigging that…
-
The Indiana Solicitor General Wednesday told the State Supreme Court that if the State Fair is held liable for victim settlement payouts of a private…
-
The Indiana attorney general is providing more money for victims of the State Fair stage collapse.In December, the state gave $5 million to state fair…
-
A Marion County Superior Court judge Friday ordered country music group Sugarland’s lead singer to give a limited deposition by mid-April in the Indiana…