Mike Fichter

-
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is appealing the federal ruling against a state law requiring women to wait at least 18 hours between an ultrasound…
-
Supporters of the new law requiring abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges don‘t believe that rulings against similar laws in other states…
-
A federal judge Tuesday halted enforcement of an Indiana law that would impose new requirements on abortion clinics that provide only chemical, and not…
-
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) is suing the State of Indiana, arguing that a piece of legislation passed earlier this year (SEA 371)…