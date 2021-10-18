Mike Young

-
State lawmakers are arguing over labeling and testing requirements for cannabidiol, or CBD, manufacturers in the final days of the 2018 session.The Senate…
Legislation approved by the Senate Tuesday creates a new crime to charge drug dealers with higher penalties if the person they deliver those drugs to…
Indiana judges will no longer be able to reduce sentences for serious heroin or meth dealers. The General Assembly made this change in the law this past…
Advocates on either side of the religious liberty/LGBT rights debate at the Statehouse say they’re not surprised a bill aiming to rewrite last year’s…
A proposal to make some cold remedies prescription-only is taking a back seat, with a Senate committee instead endorsing a pair of less stringent…
The Senate has snuffed out another attempt to open the door to medical marijuana in Indiana.Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Portage) has authored bills in past…
As legislators ponder adding civil rights protections for gays and lesbians, they'll also revisit the religious-freedom law which sparked the whole…
Senate Republicans will push this session to make it easier for prosecutors to try to convict people as drug dealers. Indiana’s recent criminal code…
The Indiana Senate passed a statewide smoking ban Wednesday. However, lawmakers still have work to be done before the bill can reach the governor.The…