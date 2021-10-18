-
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs wants more Hoosier military families to be aware of the help they can get from the state’s Military Family…
More Hoosier veterans are now able to get support from the state’s Military Family Relief Fund.The fund provides up to $2,500 to veterans and their…
Indiana lawmakers are exploring changes to the way money is dispersed from the state’s Military Family Relief Fund.Debate in a study committee hearing…
Gov. Mike Pence Tuesday signed more than a dozen bills he says will expand benefits and opportunities for Indiana’s military servicemembers and veterans.…
Senate Republicans are proposing expanding the Military Family Relief Fund to include combat veterans who served before 9-11. The General Assembly created…