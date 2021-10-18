-
The beginning to a new year is always a time of great excitement and promise. So many things to look forward to and goals to achieve.The Purdue…
-
Saturday began with literal dark clouds hanging over Ross-Ade Stadium. By the time night fell, the Purdue Boilermakers football season was under a dark…
-
The Purdue men's basketball team entered Big Ten Tournament play as the number two overall seed, after winning a share of the Big Ten regular season…
-
Despite wind chills and snow flurries making Minneapolis feel like it was 11 degrees, the weather was not the only thing that was unbearable for the…
-
At least most of the student body wasn't around to see this.In front of a crowd diminished by Purdue's fall break and much smaller than the announced…
-
Some locations are known for a certain type of food that's a favorite among the locals - think about the cheesesteak sandwich, the po' boy, crabcakes,…