-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Dr. Mo Trout, Director of Jazz Bands, about the next Purdue Jazz Band performance, Friday, October 20th at 8 pm at…
-
Purdue Bands & Orchestra will host the 27th annual Purdue Jazz Festival through January 21st. The weekend will feature concerts and clinics from esteemed…
-
WBAA’s Greg Kostraba talks to Marion "Mo" Trout, Director of Jazz Studies at Purdue University, about the jazz program at Purdue. They also preview the…
-
The Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society’s final concert of the current season is Sunday at Purdue’s Fowler Hall.