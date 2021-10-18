-
A former Muncie mayor will plead guilty in federal court to taking a bribe for a city contract.In late 2019, then-Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler was arrested…
-
Some parts of Indiana that have struggled with pollution are now meeting federal air quality standards. That’s according to three years of data from state…
-
Police in Muncie say they arrested a 15-year-old student with a gun across the street from the city’s high school on Wednesday afternoon. Indiana Public…
-
Lawmakers in the Senate approved a controversial school financial management bill Tuesday.Parts of the bill would heavily impact the function and…
-
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents spent three hours Thursday morning in Muncie, searching an office in City Hall. Agents searching the city’s…
-
Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler is on a wild goose chase, literally. Canada geese are flocking to the town in hordes and occupying parkland. Tyler hopes to…