-
The overdose reversal drug naloxone is in high demand across Indiana. But the state is now seeing more mixes of opioids causing overdoses. That’s leading…
-
Bartholomew County school officials say a student overdosed on opioids Monday morning at Columbus East High School in an attempted suicide. A resource…
-
Thanks to new laws lifting restrictions on the availability of naloxone, the overdose-intervention drug is now easier to find than ever before. But the…
-
Six conservation officers in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have started carrying the overdose-intervention drug naloxone.The move serves as…
-
Indiana will make it easier to get one drug over the counter and harder to get some others, as it tries to get the upper hand against drug abuse.Gov. Mike…
-
The Indiana attorney general is putting a “surge” of heroin and opioid antidote into the field in order to combat a rising number of overdose deaths. The…
-
Lafayette residents will soon be getting new smaller containers for their garbage and using the current larger toters for their recycling. The message is…
-
Two local law enforcement agencies are joining police departments across the nation in equipping officers with an antidote to heroin overdoses.But not…
-
What’s it like to be mayor of a city where roughly 20,000 of your residents essentially disappear overnight? And why does it seem every year that as…
-
When Justin Phillips lost her son Aaron to a heroin overdose in October of 2013, she didn’t know there was a drug that could have saved his life. Now,…