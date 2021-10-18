-
The 2018-19 Season finale for the Lafayette Symphony is this Saturday. WBAA's John Clare spoke to music director Nicholas Palmer about "Rock Stars."Learn…
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra and Kentucky Opera team up for a classic Verdi opera Saturday evening at the Long Center.
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra “Paint the Town” concert is Saturday evening, May 10, at 7:30 at the Long Center.
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra performs it’s annual “Lollipop Family Concert Friday night at the Long Center.
An innovative trio of young musicians will join the Lafayette Symphony Saturday night at the Long Center for the orchestra’s first concert of the season.
The Prelude Project is an effort to cultivate and engage new and young audiences at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra (LSO) events. The initiative began last…
Piano duo Anderson & Roe will join the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Saturday evening at the Long Center. The orchestra's Music Director, Nicholas Palmer,…