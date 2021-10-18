-
Trade with China devastated American communities. A research project offers lessons on how to avoid repeating the same tragedy.
-
Mastercard is distributing a new bank card next year that aims to help customers with vision impairments. The card has notches cut into the sides to help customers find the right card by touch alone.
-
After the Supreme Court struck down a federal eviction moratorium, landlords began filing more eviction notices --- despite billions of dollars in aid from Congress that is finally reaching renters.
-
The climate summit continues in Glasgow, Scotland. The Supreme Court heard two challenges to the Texas abortion law. Virginia voters will cast ballots in a tight governor's race.
-
The Supreme Court heard two challenges to the Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks. A majority of the justices appeared open to letting abortion providers challenge the law.
-
Drought conditions exacerbated by climate change is forcing tough choices for the water-starved regions of southwest Colorado, where farmers count on irrigated lands for farming and industry.
-
A win for Democrats means adding to the power they've built over the last few years. A win for Republicans means putting a stop to that.
-
Advocates for abortion rights used to commonly assert that the procedure should be "safe, legal and rare," but that motto has become deeply controversial as the movement tries to remove stigma.
-
Tuesday's most-watched race is the governor election in Virginia because of what it bodes for 2022 national politics. Will Democrats hold onto control of the state, or can Republicans pull out a win?
-
If Gov. Phil Murphy wins Tuesday's gubernatorial election against Republican Jack Ciattarelli — and polls show that's likely — he will be the first Democrat to win reelection in N.J. since 1977.