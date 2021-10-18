-
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that nursing home workers will be required to get vaccinated, some fear it will cause staff to leave the…
Advocates for older Hoosiers say while Indiana nursing homes have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ongoing issues that…
Indiana nursing homes should be open to visitors, with very few exceptions, according to new guidance from the federal government.State Health…
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the state will devote significant resources to nursing homes across Indiana in the next few weeks.COVID-19 cases and…
Indiana announced Wednesday it will test all nursing home staff for COVID-19 over the next month.Family and Social Services Administration Chief Medical…
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box rebuffed questions Tuesday about providing more specific information about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing…
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate as many as 45 percent of nursing home residents’ visits to the hospital are potentially avoidable.…
Carmel-based nursing home developer Mainstreet is now trading publicly in Canada as they expand nationally -- but not in Indiana, which has a moratorium…
A Carmel-based nursing home builder is suing the state, seeking to strike down a 2015 moratorium on new nursing home construction in most of the Indiana.…
Governor Mike Pence says despite his reservations, he’ll let a bill imposing a three-year moratorium on new nursing homes become law. The moratorium will…