For the seventh year in a row, Hamilton County has the highest health ranking in the state and Scott County has the lowest.The Robert Wood Johnson…
Indiana University researchers are seeing success with a new treatment for adult-onset diabetes and obesity.The research found that a new treatment…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has chosen Purdue as the site of one of four regional centers for research into nutrition education and obesity…
Physicians who pack on the pounds discuss weight loss less frequently with obese patients than doctors who have normal weights, a study finds. Overweight and obese physicians expressed greater confidence in prescribing weight-loss drugs than other doctors.