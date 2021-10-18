-
Employers are waiting for details on President Joe Biden’s promised rule making employers with more than 100 workers require vaccinations or testing.…
A veteran’s hospital in Indianapolis received federal violations for failing to protect its employees from COVID-19. It’s one of the few workplaces in the…
Indiana House Democrats sent a letter to the governor’s office asking the state to better protect the safety of essential workers.The state’s Occupational…
Workplace injuries fell 5 percent in 2015 in Indiana. The year is now tied with 2013 as the year with the lowest on-the-job injury rate since the federal…
One of every five of the 38 compliance officer positions at the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or IOSHA, are currently vacant, and…
A steelworker was killed at U.S. Steel's Gary Works plant last Friday. It's the second death there this year, and it comes amid rising tensions over…
Every year, states with their own occupational safety and health agencies are reviewed by the federal OSHA. The latest audit of Indiana’s agency, IOSHA…
The Indiana Department of Labor is reminding Hoosiers that heat-related illness is 100% preventable.With temperatures well above average and near record…