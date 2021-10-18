-
Examining the history of Old Oaken Bucket game outcomes can provide some context to the ebb and flow of the football histories of Purdue and Indiana…
For the second year in a row (and only the second time ever) the Boilermakers and Hoosiers met at the end of their respective seasons with only the other…
All seniors want to end on a high note, to go out on top. But, needing a win to become bowl eligible, even a good performance from a senior and a freshman…
The law of averages says anything will happen that can. So, even though it took 93 tries, it was perhaps inevitable that Purdue and Indiana would, at some…
The game mattered a lot more to IU, which needed one more victory to become bowl eligible, than to Purdue -- and it showed.The Hoosiers chewed up 659…
As the sun began to set on Ross-Ade Stadium, Saturday afternoon, Purdue head coach Danny Hope was perched atop some of his players’ shoulders while the…