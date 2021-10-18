-
Purdue University officially launched its controversial joint venture with what was formerly known as Kaplan University Monday. Officials say the…
-
The Purdue University Senate is taking additional actions to scrutinize the school’s decision to purchase online educator Kaplan University.At the…
-
It’s fair to say Purdue President Mitch Daniels has gotten a mixed reaction to his proposal of buying online education purveyor Kaplan.Conservative…
-
Purdue University Trustees have announced the school plans to acquire the university wing of online educator and testing company Kaplan.At a special…
-
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA, passed in the 1970s, protects student data. The law applies mainly to student records owned by a…
-
The State Board of Education will take more time before deciding whether more schools might be able to take advantage of using the web to help avoid snow…
-
President Obama is pushing for schools to increase their use of technology in the classroom. Teachers nationwide are introducing “Bring Your Own Device”…
-
The Indiana arm of Western Governors University has grown more than ten-fold in the past four years, according to numbers released by school…
-
The development of Massive Open Online Courses – or MOOCs – continues at Purdue.The university requested proposals from professors earlier this year to…
-
Western Governors University-Indiana is losing one of its most vocal and visible advocates as Governor Mitch Daniels becomes Purdue’s new president.…