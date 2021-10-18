-
The next Purdue Orchestras concerts take place this weekend. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Adam Bodony, Director of Orchestras and Assistant Professor of…
The latest from mezzosoprano superstar Joyce DiDonato deserves to be played, again and again! Songplay features Joyce with pianist Craig Terry (who helped…
In The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Mason Bates and Mark Campbell created an alternative and intimate perspective of a public life. It focuses on people…
This month, the Metropolitan Opera has two live HD broadcasts in theaters (locally at Wabash Landing 9 - 300 E. State Street, West Lafayette), and are…
Adam Sandler fans know one of his characters, Opera Man who debuted in April 1992. He sang silly lines, and over the next two years appeared in Saturday…
It's the first studio recording in six years from soprano Angela Gheorghiu, and what an album Eternamente is! The verissimo album, as it is subtitled, is…
The latest release from soprano Diana Damrau is a dream come true - for her, and for audiences! The all Meyerbeer recording, Grand Opera, combines the…
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
Joyce DiDonato's latest release deals with "external conflict and serenity," and "internal war and peace." A direct reaction to terrorist attacks in…