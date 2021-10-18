© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oxford English Dictionary

  • Arts & Culture
    Reading the OED
    Nick Schenkel
    ,
    Ammon Shea has been reading dictionaries since he was ten years old. And now he’s written a book about his journey through the 20 volume ‘dictionary of…