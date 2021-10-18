Pam Pontones

-
The state says it’s confirmed the first death in Indiana associated with a multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak.The Indiana State Department of Health isn’t…
-
At least eight cases of the mumps are now being reported on the IU Bloomington campus.Mumps cases have also been reported at other Indiana colleges, but…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health says they’ve diagnosed four new cases of HIV linked to the Scott County outbreak.That brings the total number of…
-
State health officials Friday were pressed into releasing numbers showing a statewide increase in the number of syphilis cases, after the Tippecanoe…
-
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has a lot in common with Disneyland, the starting point for the current measles outbreak, which has infected more…