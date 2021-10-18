-
Governor Mike Pence Thursday vetoed a bill aimed at requiring more transparency from private university police departments, but which Pence says does the…
A bill that would protect private university police departments from disclosing the same public records as all other police departments is now sitting on…
Changes to the proposed balanced budget amendment swayed some lawmakers to support the measure Wednesday. The resolution would prohibit the legislature…
A bill that would ban the production and sale of products that contain microbeads is headed to the governor‘s desk after final approval from House…
Pat Bauer is out as leader of the House Democratic caucus. A majority of members voted Thursday to replace him with Hammond Representative Linda…
House Democratic Leader Pat Bauer has reportedly cleaned out his Statehouse office.It's the latest sign the South Bend Democrat might be ousted from his…
Some House Democrats say there is increasing frustration about the way their caucus is being led and that growing unrest could mean removing Minority…
The 2012 fiscal year ended with the largest reserves in state history. Indiana has more than $2 billion in reserves, nearly 16% more than budgeted for.Of…
An amendment by House Democrats to place Right to Work on a statewide referendum has been redrafted and filed, but Democrats remained off the floor…
If Indiana House Democrats don’t show up for work Wednesday, they will be fined.Speaker Brian Bosma says he will penalize members who abstain from…