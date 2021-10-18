-
Lafayette’s Police Department has determined Officer Aaron Wright shot fellow officer Lane Butler accidentally this week. Body camera footage shared by…
-
Indiana is one of five states without a hate crimes law. After a Carmel synagogue was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti this summer, the push to pass…
-
Earlier this year, a state law mandated that a police department could not charge more than $150 for a copy of police body camera footage. The question…
-
This is a story about a house.But first, some background on how this house, in Lafayette’s Columbian Park neighborhood, came to be this story’s main…
-
Lafayette Police Thursday confirmed violent crime did, in fact, increase in the city in 2015.“Where we saw probably our biggest jump in 2015 was in…
-
The Lafayette Police Department is hoping new initiatives to increase visibility and effectiveness in the community will help crack down on an increase in…
-
An 18-year veteran is taking over as Lafayette's police chief.Lieutenant Pat Flannelly will replace Don Roush, who is retiring at the end of the month to…
-
A new social media site is up and running for Lafayette residents to share information on community safety.'Nextdoor' is a free, private, network that…