-
Despite the unauthorized sale of ammunition by a now-former Lafayette Police officer, the department’s deputy chief says there are currently no plans to…
-
SHERIFF'S RACEWest Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski is one step closer to holding the highest law enforcement position in Tippecanoe…
-
A longtime Lafayette lawyer will be going head-to-head with Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington in next year’s election.Earl McCoy founded McCoy…
-
Most people associate gangs with big cities.But a forum for youth services workers this week brought attention to the problem in Tippecanoe County.Local…
-
Tippecanoe County will be adding a new Child Support Caseworker.The funding for the position comes from federal Child Support Incentive Funds.Prosecutor…
-
The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor is honoring one former and two current Lafayette police officers. Pat Harrington presented the first Justice Award to Dan…