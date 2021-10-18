-
Ball State University has chosen the current president of Northern Kentucky University to be the Muncie school’s next leader. Geoff Mearns was appointed…
Two Ball State University Board of Trustee members have resigned from the school’s governing board before their appointed terms were up. The school has…
Ball State University has announced the school’s president, Paul Ferguson, is resigning. In an email to employees Monday afternoon, the Ball State Board…
Leaders from Indiana’s public universities made their biennial trip to the State Budget Committee on Wednesday in advance of a new state budget that…