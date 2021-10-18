-
Hoosiers headed to the polls Tuesday will be able to snap a picture of their ballot after a federal judge last month halted a new law banning such photos,…
-
It‘s "wait till next year" for the Indy Eleven soccer team in its attempt to win state financing help for a new stadium.Negotiators deadlocked on how much…
-
For the second year in a row, the Senate shot down a bill regulating Indiana’s high-fenced deer hunting preserves.The legality of the state’s high-fenced…
-
The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a 20-million-dollar renovation of IUPUI‘s Carroll Stadium for the Indy Eleven soccer team.Sen. Pete Miller (R-Avon)…
-
A 99-page clarification of Indiana voting laws could attempt to make it illegal to share a photo of your ballot on Election Day via social media.The…
-
A new proposal from Attorney General Greg Zoeller and a GOP state senator would help Indiana schools put more police officers in their buildings. School…