Peter Bunder

West Lafayette mayoral candidate Zachary Baiel says if he’s elected, he’d like to see a greater diversity of developers spending money in the city –…
West Lafayette will not adopt a ban on large wind turbines going into effect in Tippecanoe County. The city council voted against the ordinance this…
More than once in a presentation explaining how a consortium led by Rieth-Riley was chosen to retrofit State Street, Purdue University counsel Steve…
An American Civil Liberties Union representative encouraged Tippecanoe County residents Wednesday to reject the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or…
A new storm water fee for West Lafayette residents and business owners will be up for a first vote Monday night.The city has to raise funds to maintain…
Faith Church has cleared another hurdle in order to build a nearly $12 million community center in West Lafayette. The city’s Economic Development…
A more than $11-million project in West Lafayette is moving forward, but not without some opposition.The city council agreed to issue $7-million in bonds…