The families of hostages who have been killed by ISIS, including the family of Indianapolis-native Peter Kassig, say they are grateful the U.S. is making…
Hundreds of mourners poured into Butler University’s Clowes Memorial Hall for a funeral service honoring aid worker Abdul-Rahman Kassig last night.ISIS…
The beheading of an Indiana native by the terrorist group known as ISIS, or the Islamic State, is again putting American Muslims on the defensive.As they…
We may never know whether anyone is negotiating with ISIS for the release of a hostage from Indianapolis, but one terrorism expert says talks are more…