Peter Levavi

-
It’s been a little more than four months since the owners of the former Home Hospital in Lafayette sold the property. An Indianapolis-based partnership,…
-
The developers of Lafayette’s Chatham Square community say their construction work should be finished in September. However, Brinshore Development will…
-
A new housing complex in Lafayette is nearly at capacity. Brinshore Development is still building rental units at its Chatham Square community on…
-
The developer of Chatham Square in Lafayette is taking the next step in completing the project.Brinshore took control of a parcel at the site from the…