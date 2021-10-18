-
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday Pfizer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for certain groups of Hoosiers. This…
State health officials are encouraging eligible Hoosiers to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is different from the booster…
Indiana is sending doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to counties without it, in preparation for federal approval of that vaccine for 12- to…
Indiana officials say the state expects to get about 55,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next week, with further amounts still unknown.Drugmaker Pfizer…
Indiana health officials say they hope to make a COVID-19 vaccine available to every health care worker and nursing home resident in the state by the end…
Indiana will receive $9 million as a result of a settlement reached with drug producer Wyeth, which allegedly cheated multiple states’ Medicaid out of the…