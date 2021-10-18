-
A bill moving from the state House to Senate this week would expand the number of vaccinations Indiana’s pharmacists may give to patients. It’s the latest…
-
The inspection of a special type of pharmacy in Hamilton County has Indiana experts examining licensing rules for the industry.When mass-produced drugs…
-
Republican State Senators say legislation they’re proposing to put certain cold medicines behind the counter is a balanced solution to help solve…
-
In three weeks, Hoosiers will be able to return unused prescription drugs to pharmacies year-round, instead of waiting for periodic "drug takeback days."…