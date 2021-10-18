-
Purdue researchers are partnering with Microsoft and scientists at three other universities around the globe to determine whether they’ve found a way to…
An Indiana University scientist has announced a discovery about the mysterious nature of neutrinos, the subatomic “ghost particle” that has captured the…
Astronauts traveling at the speed of light would still take 30 years to reach AGC 198691, otherwise known as Leoncino, the "little lion" galaxy. Once…
Physicists around the world were thrilled last month when news broke about a new type of subatomic particle—the so-called “tetraquark”, an unheard-of…
A Purdue University researcher and her students are using store-bought spinach leaves and lasers to try to better understand photosynthesis -- that’s the…