-
Public health and criminal justice officials say improving the police’s relationship with the community isn’t possible without addressing mental health –…
-
As a former police officer himself, it would seem to make sense that Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski supports a new income tax to fund public safety. His…
-
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis – who had seemed ready to step away from the mayor’s office after this term, now says he’s leaning toward running again…
-
Law enforcement crisis training is closer to becoming a statewide requirement now that the House has passed a bill advising more funding for it.Sen. Mark…
-
When Bloomington police officer Matt Gilmore gets into his squad car, he has an extra set of eyes.The Bloomington Police Department purchased 30 body…
-
A person has been killed after reportedly walking in front of a train in downtown Lafayette.Emergency crews were called to Riehle Plaza around 8 a.m.…