police entry bill

-
Hoosiers can once again forcibly resist illegal police entry into their homes under a bill lawmakers approved Friday. Legislators say police are better…
-
Legislators began work Wednesday on the final details of a bill allowing people to resist illegal police entry into their homes. Some lawmakers want to…
-
Governor Mitch Daniels says he’s spoken with legislative leaders in the last few days on what he’d like them to focus on getting done in the final days of…
-
A bill allowing people to resist unlawful police entry into their homes garnered more support from law enforcement after the House amended it Tuesday.…
-
Changes to a bill regarding warrantless police entry have not stopped criticism from state law enforcement.The Indiana Senate voted to spell out…