population growth

Tippecanoe County bucked statewide trends last year when it saw more people move in than out. Between 2015 and 2016, the county saw a net population…
New census data puts Columbus, Ind. in the top 20 cities for start-up business growth nationwide. The numbers, released earlier this month, show that…
Indiana’s largest cities and towns—especially around Indianapolis—continue to see a surge in population. A new study of 2015 census data from the Indiana…
More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties experienced a decrease in population in 2015, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Most…