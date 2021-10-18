Primary Election

-
While Hillary Clinton campaigned in Northern Indiana Tuesday, her husband Bill Clinton spoke at an event in Indianapolis. The former Democratic U.S.…
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz Thursday made his pitch to state party leaders and donors, one day after Donald Trump addressed a rally of…
Republican U.S. Senate candidates Marlin Stutzman and Todd Young met Monday for their first and only televised debate prior to Indiana’s May 3 primary…
After 36 years serving Indiana in the U.S. Senate, Dick Lugar’s political career likely came to an end Tuesday as state Treasurer Richard Mourdock secured…
Democrat Tara Nelson will be the party’s nominee in the 4th Congressional District.She won 58% of the vote over Lester Moore in Tuesday’s Primary.Nelson…
Attica Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Negele claimed the Republican nomination in Indiana House District 13 race.She won 65% of the vote over opponent Dan…
The November ballot is set in House District 27.Greater Lafayette Republican voters chose a man who touts his law and business background as the reason he…
A former Lafayette City Councilor is going to try to further his political career as a state representative. Rick Cornstuble defeated Eric Thiel for the…
Nineteen votes determined the final Republican candidate on the November ballot for the at-large Tippecanoe County Council seats.Bryan Metzger got the nod…
Montgomery County voters seem satisfied with those representing them on the local level.Seven county office holders faced a challenge during the Primary.…