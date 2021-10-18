-
The Indiana State Board of Education has approved the acceptance of vouchers by four private schools with a history of low performance and academic…
-
Education groups are asking legislators not to open a second window to apply for private-school vouchers. The Senate has already voted to extend the…
-
An education bill in the Indiana House would expand what parents can do with state-allocated school money.Right now, parents can use cash that would…
-
Middlebury Senator Carlin Yoder has announced he won't run for a third term.Yoder says the long drive from northern Indiana leaves him away from his…