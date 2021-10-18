-
Purdue University researchers are preparing to embark on a study showing whether dogs help ease the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder in…
An estimated 8 million people in the United States suffer from PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder.In Indiana, as many as 50,000 Hoosier veterans could…
A bill to expand mental healthcare for veterans has cleared a first hurdle in the Senate, but Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) says there are multiple ways he can…
Indiana lawmakers recently established a new position to address concerns specifically facing the state’s 35,000 female veterans.Laura McKee assumed her…
A report commissioned by the legislature to investigate whether the state should fund alternative therapies for veterans with post-traumatic stress…