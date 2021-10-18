-
The extreme cold temperatures on Wednesday provided members of Purdue’s Muslim Student Association an opportunity to warm relations with the community.The…
While the spring semester is over for Purdue students, some will be on campus this summer, working on diversity and inclusion initiatives.Organizers say…
Students in the Purdue Anti-Racism Coalition met with President Mitch Daniels this morning.The closed-door meeting at Hovde Hall lasted about 45 minutes,…
Part of a display left after a Purdue Anti-Racism Coalition demonstration has been defaced according to university police. The incident is being…
More than 200 members of the campus community are raising awareness of racism at Purdue and asking the administration to do something about it.Monday's…
A group of students is asking the Purdue Board of Trustees to do more to fight racism and discrimination.About a dozen students stood up at the beginning…