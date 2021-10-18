© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Purdue Boilermakers

  • WBBJan15_0.jpg
    Wisconsin Outruns Purdue Women In 65-56 Win
    Long scoring droughts plagued both ends of the court, but Wisconsin was able to make up for lost time with a late second-half run that led to a 65-56…
  • boudia pic 3.jpg
    Boudia returns to Purdue after Olympic glory
    It’s been a whirl wind past few days for David Boudia.Saturday, the former Purdue diver captured gold at the London Olympics. That was followed by a blitz…
  • NCAA Grants Mingo a 6th Season
    A Purdue basketball player is getting a sixth year of eligibility.Drey Mingo’s request for an extra season was granted by the NCAA.The forward sat out all…
  • Purdue Sports Podcast
    WBAA's Sam Klemet speaks with Jeff Washburn of the Lafayette Journal & Courier about the Purdue men's basketball season and previews the upcoming Big Ten…