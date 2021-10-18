Purdue Department of Earth Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences

-
As soon as the door of the freight elevator in Purdue’s math building opens, those exiting are assaulted by a blast of cold air and a pervasive hum.It’s…
-
The landing of a spacecraft on a comet could teach us much, including information on the origin of the universe according to a Purdue scientist who worked…
-
Central Indiana’s rapid temperature shift this week has produced the possibility for a rare weather condition: the cold air funnel.Mike Baldwin, a…
-
Forecasts for snowfall accumulations Thursday night are in the 1-3" range, more to the north and east where winds off of Lake Michigan will add to the…
-
A group of Purdue students is putting a unique twist on a trip to a conventional spring break location.Twelve juniors and seniors from the Department of…