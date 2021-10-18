Purdue Extension

-
A years-long Purdue University experiment is testing whether ginseng can be cultivated by Indiana farmers.Ginseng, commonly used as an herbal remedy,…
-
Craft beer now makes up a quarter of the beer market in the U.S., which means brewers are eager for ways to stand out. For some, that means buying hops…
-
It's fair season in Indiana. This means lots of 4-H activities happening around the state -- but they might not be the ones you're picturing. Maddie…
-
More wet weather didn't help Indiana farmers make up for lost time in planting corn last week -- and they weren't able to supplement with soybeans,…
-
White County is on its way to passing the state's first rule for protecting a waterway from big livestock farms. It's designed to shield the Tippecanoe…
-
Freezing temperatures this week are concerning Purdue University agricultural specialists.Peaches, grapes and wheat are especially vulnerable right now.…
-
A new corn disease has been discovered in Indiana, and it’s the first confirmed case in the country.The disease called "tar spot" is more commonly found…
-
The truck traffic at Kokomo Grain Company is constant."We will process between 400 and 500 trucks a day in the 12-14 hour day at this facility," says…
-
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has wrapped up a two-day visit to Purdue.He says a mountain of data the school has collected on rural communities,…
-
A Purdue expert says despite the Indiana corn crop being planted a bit late, high yields are still likely.WBAA’s Kristin Malavenda spoke with Purdue…