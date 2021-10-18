© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Purdue Half Marathon

  • General News
    Tippy Connect 5k/10k
    Tressa Heath with Tippy Connect Young Professionals talks with WBAA's Sam Klemet about this weekend's 5k/10k races and previews the organization's 15k in…