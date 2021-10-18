-
Melanie Marnich’s play These Shining Lives depicts the true story of the battle fought by four female factory workers against an employer whose work is…
She Kills Monsters is a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired high-octane dramatic comedy opening Friday, April 12th at Purdue Theatre. WBAA's John Clare spoke to…
Andrés Forero is an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winning percussionist giving a clinic tonight at the Nancy T Hansen Theatre. The free, public talk…
A William Shakespeare early comedy, The Two Gentlemen of Verona raises questions about the loyalty between two friends who are smitten with the same young…
The only musical on the Purdue Theatre Department’s slate this year lives up to its suggestive name by shedding light on a societal subject that is often…
By The Way, Meet Vera Stark is a "seventy-year journey through the life of Vera Stark, a self-confident African-American maid and budding actress, and her…
Purdue Theatre is reviving a comedy from the 1940s, where marriage and the supernatural collide.Originally written and directed by Noël Coward, Blithe…