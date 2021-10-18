-
Artist Jackie Head and Samantha Holmes are featured in the next Ringel Gallery exhibit, Tessellated. They'll speak at the opening, Thursday evening at…
-
Indecisive Moment, a photography exhibit featuring 10 contemporary artists, runs through December 9th at the Robert L. Ringel Gallery in Purdue's Stewart…
-
Natalie Baxter's Clearly Confused runs October 3rd to November 4th at the Fountain Gallery in downtown Lafayette. Baxter is a soft sculptor creating “an…
-
Purdue University Galleries latest exhibition is titled GIFTED: Selected Gifts to the Permanent Collection. Running July 5 to August 5, it will highlight…