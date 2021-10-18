© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

recipes

  • Arts & Culture
    Always Room for Jell-O
    Some locations are known for a certain type of food that's a favorite among the locals - think about the cheesesteak sandwich, the po' boy, crabcakes,…
  • Arts & Culture
    Parrot Head Wannabe
    In the opening line of the song Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett sings of "nibblin' on sponge cake."While Scott Hutcheson has the Margaritaville attitude, he…
  • Arts & Culture
    The beet goes on
    Oscar Wilde once said, “With age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone.”That quote does not apply to Scott Hutcheson, who has learned to appreciate…
  • AnnaBusenburg2_3.JPG
    Science & Medicine
    Getting your kids to eat healthy
    WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Clinical Dietician Anna Busenburg, of Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health, about getting kids to eat healthy meals.You may…
  • Arts & Culture
    Chive Talkin'
    Just about everyone has a sign that lets them know spring has arrived.Gardeners usually look for the crocus to bloom. Birders might be looking, and…
  • Arts & Culture
    Wanted: An Irish Friend
    The Boston Globe ran a story in late 2009 about how the poor economic conditions in Ireland were causing more people to leave their homeland for the hope…