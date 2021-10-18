-
Last week, electronics and appliance retailer HHGregg announced it was shutting down all its stores, including one in Lafayette. It’s one of several large…
-
The final changes to federal overtime pay law are out this week. Businesses in Indiana and nationwide now have until December to figure out which of their…
-
Restaurant and retail workers would have to get their work schedules at least two weeks in advance under a bill proposed in the state Senate.Sen. Karen…
-
The crucial after-Christmas sales period is in full swing, and one Purdue retail expert says 2015 holiday sales should top last year’s by anywhere from 3…
-
Back in Billy Brand’s early days in the restaurant business, he and his coworkers would take bets on how many Christmas sweaters they’d see in a given…
-
It‘s only the middle of October, but stores are already thinking about how much they‘d like to sell over the coming holiday season.One economist says…
-
A Purdue expert says holiday sales this year likely will be flat. Consumer Science Professor Richard Feinberg says several indicators point to the…
-
A Purdue expert says you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to get a good deal on your holiday shopping.Richard Feinberg, professor of Consumer Science…
-
An outdoor retailer opening a store in Lafayette will try to fill the void left by a competitor. Gander Mountain’s grand opening is this weekend.The store…