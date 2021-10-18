-
Indiana religious conservative groups lost again in court Thursday in their multi-year legal battle to discriminate against same-sex couples.The lawsuit…
At a Purdue-hosted forum Monday night, Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson spoke to hundreds of questioning students who wanted to know what…
The NCAA is now factoring host cities’ anti-discrimination policies into its decisions about where sporting events are held.At its quarterly meeting this…
The abrupt death of legislation aimed at balancing religious freedom with gay, lesbian and bisexual civil rights left many civil rights advocates…
Four Indiana cities are facing a lawsuit challenging LGBT protections in their human rights ordinances.The complaint alleges the local laws in…
The Indiana Senate killed a bill Tuesday that would have protected lesbian, gay, and bisexual Hoosiers from discrimination.The final version of the bill…
The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to add transgendered Hoosiers to a gay-rights bill.Democrats and gay-rights groups have opposed Senate…
For the second straight session, lawmakers are discussing the balance between religious liberty and protections for LGBT Hoosiers. There are a number of…
Advocates on either side of the religious liberty/LGBT rights debate at the Statehouse say they’re not surprised a bill aiming to rewrite last year’s…
An Indianapolis tourism group says the fallout from last year's debate over the Religious Freedom Restoration Act cost the city at least $60 million.And…